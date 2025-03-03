Trump Prioritizes Domestic Issues Amid Ukraine Controversy

In a recent post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump refuted claims of a pro-Putin stance by advocating for more attention on domestic immigration challenges. Trump's statement comes after tense talks with Ukraine broke down over a minerals deal, highlighting a divide in international responses.

While Trump faces criticism at home, European leaders, gathered in London, displayed unity in backing Ukraine. During the summit, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced collaborative efforts with other European nations to devise a peace plan, aimed to be presented to Trump.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Europe's steadfast support. Highlighting an unprecedented level of unity, Zelenskyy emphasized ongoing discussions with European allies for security guarantees and peace initiatives, aiming to solidify US-European cooperation for Ukraine's stability.

