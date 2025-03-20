Trump and Zelenskyy Chart Path to Peace with Strategic Dialogue

In a critical move towards resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have committed to continued collaboration, signaling a possible end to the war. Trump's leadership is seen as pivotal in achieving lasting peace, as outlined by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

The dialogue between the two leaders focused on the strategic needs of Ukraine, with Trump pledging to explore air defense systems including Patriot missiles. Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for US support, particularly the provision of Javelin missiles, highlighting the strengthening US-Ukraine partnership in their quest for peace.

The conversation also paved the way for a partial ceasefire against energy sectors, with plans for technical discussions in Saudi Arabia to expand this ceasefire to the Black Sea. Efforts to address humanitarian issues, such as the exchange of POWs and the safe return of children missing from Ukraine, underscore the commitment to a comprehensive resolution. Trump also outlined potential American involvement in Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)