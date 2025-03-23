Tensions Escalate in Gaza as Ceasefire Deals Fail Amid Renewed Violence

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has openly criticized Hamas for reigniting conflict in Gaza, rejecting moves towards an 'acceptable deal.' According to Witkoff, Hamas had ignored an opportunity to demilitarize and accept a proposal to extend the ceasefire.

"This situation is the fault of Hamas," Witkoff was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera, referencing a conversation on Fox News. He emphasized that the United States stands with Israel, identifying Hamas as the aggressor. The 'bridge' plan aimed to extend the truce through April to accommodate negotiations during Ramadan and Passover.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the ceasefire 'bridge' plan intended to elongate the truce. However, Hamas stands firm that Israel must honor the January ceasefire that includes discussions for a permanent resolution and the release of captives in Gaza. Hamas accuses Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu of reneging on agreements. Meanwhile, Israeli military operations have led to multiple casualties, including senior Hamas figures.

On Sunday, Israeli forces launched a significant ground operation in Gaza's Beit Hanoun, targeting Hamas and terror sites, and urging evacuations in Rafah's Tel-Sultan area. Concurrently, Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah sites in Lebanon, resulting in casualties.

With the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire, drone surveillance and sporadic attacks dominate the landscape, creating a dire humanitarian situation due to a 16-month-long blockade exacerbated by three weeks of halted aid. Gaza's residents face severe shortages, intensified during Ramadan, as vital supplies dwindle.

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees warns of an impending hunger crisis, urging for the unblocking of essential aid. Philippe Lazarrini highlighted the dire situation, with no imports entering Gaza, exacerbating the humanitarian plight.

Israel's prolonged siege tactics continue to impact Gaza severely, with ongoing conflict resulting in extensive Palestinian casualties. Since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7, Hamas attacks have cost lives in Israel, alongside significant captivities, further escalating tensions.

