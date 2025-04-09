India's Strategic Leap: G20 Presidency Amplifies Cultural Renaissance

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday underscored India's transformative development journey during the 'Amrit Kaal.' He particularly highlighted the role of India's G20 presidency in making the world more attuned to India's evolving stature. Speaking at the 75th anniversary of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Jaishankar noted, 'Our developmental journey tracks through tradition and technology. The G20 presidency marked a significant phase, bringing influential global figures to India, who subsequently left impressed with our progress.'

Jaishankar reflected on the lasting impact of the G20 presidency, asserting that its reverberations continue two years later. Emphasizing the importance of mutual understanding, he stated, 'As much as we desire global comprehension of India, it is crucial that Indians cultivate an appreciation for global cultures. This has been a focus for ICCR.'

Highlighting cultural exchange, Jaishankar discussed India's growing confidence in articulating its identity and reviving cultural heritage. He remarked on the recognition of Indian traditions like Yoga and Ayurveda and the acknowledgement of more Indian languages achieving classical status. The G20 Summit, held in September 2023 in New Delhi, was attended by several global leaders, enhancing India's international presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)