Left Menu

India's Strategic Leap: G20 Presidency Amplifies Cultural Renaissance

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's developmental strides during the 'Amrit Kaal' and highlighted the impact of the G20 presidency on India's global influence. Celebrating cultural exchange, he acknowledged India's enhanced confidence in showcasing its identity, emphasizing traditions such as Yoga and Ayurveda gaining international acclaim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:39 IST
India's Strategic Leap: G20 Presidency Amplifies Cultural Renaissance
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday underscored India's transformative development journey during the 'Amrit Kaal.' He particularly highlighted the role of India's G20 presidency in making the world more attuned to India's evolving stature. Speaking at the 75th anniversary of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Jaishankar noted, 'Our developmental journey tracks through tradition and technology. The G20 presidency marked a significant phase, bringing influential global figures to India, who subsequently left impressed with our progress.'

Jaishankar reflected on the lasting impact of the G20 presidency, asserting that its reverberations continue two years later. Emphasizing the importance of mutual understanding, he stated, 'As much as we desire global comprehension of India, it is crucial that Indians cultivate an appreciation for global cultures. This has been a focus for ICCR.'

Highlighting cultural exchange, Jaishankar discussed India's growing confidence in articulating its identity and reviving cultural heritage. He remarked on the recognition of Indian traditions like Yoga and Ayurveda and the acknowledgement of more Indian languages achieving classical status. The G20 Summit, held in September 2023 in New Delhi, was attended by several global leaders, enhancing India's international presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025