Political Tensions Flare in Sindh as STP Leader Arrested Amid Protest

Syed Jalal Shah, district president of the Sindh Taraqi Pasand (STP) Party, was arrested in connection with an attack on State Minister Kheel Das Kohistani's convoy during a protest. Nationalist groups opposed to water diversion projects allegedly orchestrated the incident, raising concerns of political suppression and prompting calls for an impartial investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a move that has sparked significant political unrest, Syed Jalal Shah, the district president of the Sindh Taraqi Pasand (STP) Party, has been arrested for his purported involvement in an attack on the convoy of Minister of State for Religious Affairs, Kheel Das Kohistani. The Express Tribune reports the incident occurred in Thatta amid a protest targeting the minister.

The case involves protestors linked to nationalist groups hurling stones at the minister's convoy, following which a First Information Report (FIR) was filed. The FIR implicates additional STP members, including Haider Shoro, Hakeem Brohi, and Javed Janori. Police have stated that the investigation is ongoing, with further arrests possible.

The controversy arose as the minister's convoy traversed an area of protest against canal infrastructure projects. Demonstrators voiced their dissent by throwing eggs and tomatoes and shouting slogans. While tensions escalated momentarily, the convoy was able to proceed without significant damage, as reported by The Express Tribune.

This protest aligns with a broader campaign by Sindhi nationalist groups opposing water diversion projects, which they claim endanger local agriculture and threaten indigenous communities. Such issues have heightened regional tensions, with many residents reliant on farming. Following Shah's arrest, human rights activists and local political figures questioned the police's actions and called for an impartial probe into the attack and subsequent crackdown.

In response, Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar condemned the attack as unacceptable, urging the Sindh government to conduct a fair investigation and hold those responsible accountable. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah added his condemnation and directed the Hyderabad DIG to provide a comprehensive report, emphasizing that vigilante justice cannot be permitted.

