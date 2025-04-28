Left Menu

Putin Declares Ceasefire: Russia Urges Ukraine for Armistice

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8-11, urging Kyiv to follow suit in light of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The Kremlin calls for peace talks, while recent attacks and skepticism from the US cast doubt on potential resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:28 IST
Representative Image (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

In a surprising move, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine, set to coincide with the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The Kremlin asserts that the decision stems from 'humanitarian considerations' and calls upon Ukraine to reciprocate.

The ceasefire, scheduled from midnight on May 7-8 to midnight on May 10-11 Moscow time, was announced despite Moscow's previous dismissal of a US-mediated proposal for a longer truce. Russia remains open to peace talks without preconditions but asserts readiness to respond proportionately to any breaches by Ukraine.

Amid skepticism about Russia's intentions, former US President Donald Trump doubted Putin's commitment to ending the conflict. Trump's remarks follow recent escalations as Russia launched several air strikes across Ukraine. As diplomatic efforts teeter, the potential for sanctions looms, highlighting the fragile state of international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

