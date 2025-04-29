Left Menu

India-Greece Unity Against Terrorism: Jaishankar's Key Dialogue with Greek FM

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with Greek FM George Gerapetritis, lauding Greece's firm stand against cross-border terrorism. Following the attack, India takes decisive actions against Pakistan, emphasizing a robust response to dismantle terrorist networks and safeguard national integrity.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis to deliberate the recent terrorist assault in Pahalgam. Jaishankar praised Greece's unwavering opposition to cross-border terrorism in a statement shared on platform X, underscoring the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The harrowing attack in Pahalgam on April 22 resulted in 26 casualties among tourists at Baisaran meadow. In response, India is enacting stringent measures against Pakistan, whose support for cross-border terrorism has been criticized. An urgent meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, concluded with India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 until Pakistan ceases its terror backing.

India has declared Pakistani High Commission officials persona non grata, revoking visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, and suspending visa services for Pakistani nationals. Valid visas will be void by April 2025, signaling India's zero-tolerance policy. PM Modi vowed severe repercussions for the perpetrators, asserting India's resolve to obliterate terrorism's remnants. In a powerful address, Modi highlighted the nation's unified front against terror, stating that justice will not only be pursued but achieved in response to the attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

