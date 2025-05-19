Czech Publisher's Defiance: Taiwan Flags Fly High Amid Chinese Pressure at Book Fair

In a bold move resisting political pressure from China, Czech publisher Mi:Lu Publishing prominently displayed Taiwan flags throughout the four-day Book World Prague international book fair. This decision came despite requests from the Chinese delegation to remove the flags, bringing international attention and local support for Taiwan's presence.

According to Editor-in-Chief Tzu-hsuan, this act of defiance resonated with many Czech and Taiwanese visitors who expressed their support for Mi:Lu's stand. The issue quickly emerged as a flashpoint for broader debates on censorship and political interference in cultural arenas.

Tomas Rizek, founder of Mi:Lu, recounted to Czech Radio that their original intent was not to display the flags. However, after provocations claiming Taiwan's nonexistence, they decided to change their stand's design. The situation escalated, with Chinese representatives reportedly surveilling the booth, stirring concerns over intimidation tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)