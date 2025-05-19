Left Menu

Czech Publisher's Defiance: Taiwan Flags Fly High Amid Chinese Pressure at Book Fair

Mi:Lu Publishing, a Czech company, boldly displayed Taiwan flags despite pressure from China at the Book World Prague fair. This act drew international attention, highlighting issues of censorship and political interference. The incident sparked solidarity with Taiwan and emphasized the importance of cultural openness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:54 IST
Czech Publisher's Defiance: Taiwan Flags Fly High Amid Chinese Pressure at Book Fair
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a bold move resisting political pressure from China, Czech publisher Mi:Lu Publishing prominently displayed Taiwan flags throughout the four-day Book World Prague international book fair. This decision came despite requests from the Chinese delegation to remove the flags, bringing international attention and local support for Taiwan's presence.

According to Editor-in-Chief Tzu-hsuan, this act of defiance resonated with many Czech and Taiwanese visitors who expressed their support for Mi:Lu's stand. The issue quickly emerged as a flashpoint for broader debates on censorship and political interference in cultural arenas.

Tomas Rizek, founder of Mi:Lu, recounted to Czech Radio that their original intent was not to display the flags. However, after provocations claiming Taiwan's nonexistence, they decided to change their stand's design. The situation escalated, with Chinese representatives reportedly surveilling the booth, stirring concerns over intimidation tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025