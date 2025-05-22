Left Menu

Wage Protests Amplify Financial Strain in China Amid Economic Downturn

Amid growing frustrations over unpaid wages, Chinese workers from various regions have initiated protests. Local governments, under financial pressure, are implementing new fees. Economic challenges, exacerbated by US tariffs, further fuel discontent, affecting sectors like education and sanitation.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • China

Protests have erupted among construction workers, teachers, and factory staff across China as demands for overdue wages intensify. The unrest underscores mounting public frustration linked to the tightening budgets of local governments, according to a report by Radio Free Asia (RFA). From Hebei in the north to Guangxi and Guangdong in the south, workers are shouldering the burden of cash-strapped governments seeking ways to navigate an economic downturn.

In the eastern province of Zhejiang, the village committee of Pingtang in Gushan Town has announced that starting May 10, it will levy 'sanitation management fees' and 'parking fees' on residents. Failure to pay on time will result in additional charges and vehicle clamping from June 1, as reported by RFA. In November, China's Ministry of Finance disclosed new measures involving 10 trillion yuan (approximately USD 1.38 trillion) to assist local governments facing rising debt due to a property market slump that has severely impacted their primary revenue source: land transaction sales, as detailed by RFA.

While labor protests are not uncommon in China, social media has highlighted an increase in protests across diverse sectors such as education, healthcare, and sanitation, contributing to the broader discontent with the economic situation. Growth in retail sales and industrial production slowed in April, further hindered by US tariffs on Chinese goods that took effect in March and rose to 145 percent in April, adversely affecting exports. Teachers in Zaozhuang, Shandong province, reported six-month delays in salary payments, as highlighted in the RFA report. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

