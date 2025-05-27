Historic Ties Strengthen: Paraguayan President's Landmark Visit to India

In a historic diplomatic engagement, Paraguayan President Santiago Pena Palacios is set to visit India from June 2 to June 4, marking only the second visit by a Paraguayan head of state. Invited by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Pena aims to solidify and expand the bilateral ties between the two nations.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, the Paraguayan President will hold crucial talks with Prime Minister Modi and other senior leaders. The agenda includes a review of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and discussions on regional and international issues. The itinerary also features a lunch hosted by PM Modi and a banquet by President Droupadi Murmu.

In Mumbai, President Pena will engage with state political leaders, business magnates, and tech entrepreneurs. This visit underscores the strengthening of economic ties, with several Indian businesses already established in Paraguay and vice versa. The two countries continue to align on crucial global issues, namely UN reforms, climate change, and renewable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)