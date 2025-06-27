Hindus Celebrate Rath Yatra in Bangladesh Amid Tight Security

Hindus in Bangladesh commenced the traditional Rath Yatra festival on Friday, with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) orchestrating processions, discussions, and various programs to honor Sri Sri Jagannath Dev's nine-day festival. This observance stands as one of the most crucial Hindu celebrations, epitomizing harmony, devotion, and the joyful chanting of Harinama, according to priests.

In Dhaka, the festival featured a prominent chariot procession that navigated through significant city landmarks, including ISKCON Swamibag Ashram, Joykali Temple, and Dhakeshwari Temple. The processional route attracted devotees and onlookers alike, marking a significant spiritual event on the Hindu calendar. Law enforcement underscored the importance of efficient security planning to facilitate a peaceful and orderly festival environment.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Traffic Division advised the public to circumvent specific routes vital to the chariot's course during peak festival hours, ensuring a seamless celebration. The historical Rath Yatra, also revered in Puri, Odisha, observes its roots deeply embedded in tradition, where newly constructed chariots carry the revered deities annually. The festival witnessed strict security arrangements to ensure the safety and enjoyment of celebrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)