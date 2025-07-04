Teen among victims of alleged Pakistan-backed death squads in Balochistan

Two people, including a teenage student, were killed in separate shooting incidents this week in Balochistan, with local sources alleging involvement of armed groups commonly described as local militias supported by Pakistan's intelligence agencies, The Balochistan Post reported. The first incident took place in the Sordo region of Panjgur, where a 13-year-old madrassa student named Pazeer was gunned down while reportedly out fetching bread for his family, The Balochistan Post reported.

The attackers, described as armed men in civilian clothing, opened fire from a vehicle, resulting in the boy's instant death. The body was transferred to the teaching hospital in Panjgur. However, as of now, no suspects have been apprehended, and no investigative leads have been made public. In a separate attack, a young man identified as Daulat was shot dead outside a shop in Hoshab, Kech district, on Wednesday morning. In this case, the assailants were said to have arrived on a motorcycle, fired at the victim, and fled the scene, The Balochistan Post reported.

The report further raises growing concerns regarding so-called "death squads", armed factions believed to operate with unofficial sanction or support from Pakistan's security establishment. These groups are frequently seen in sensitive areas in civilian attire and are reportedly involved in acts such as targeted killings, enforced disappearances, and intimidation of Baloch nationalists and civilians. These occurrences unfold amid ongoing worries from both local and international human rights organisations regarding the presence and purported activities of armed actors, both non-state and semi-state, in Balochistan. This region has experienced similar incidents over the years, fostering an atmosphere of fear and mistrust between the populace and the authorities.

There has been no official confirmation about the identity of the attackers in either incident, and no public statements have been made by provincial or federal security agencies in response to the specific allegations. (ANI)

