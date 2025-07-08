Trump & Tehran: Pursuing Peace Amid Strained Diplomacy

In a significant diplomatic development, US President Donald Trump has expressed cautious optimism about averting further military confrontations with Iran. Trump acknowledged that both nations seem inclined to avoid military escalation, suggesting potential groundwork for future diplomatic engagement.

During discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump highlighted Tehran's apparent readiness to negotiate. According to the President, Iran is keen on dialogue and resolution to cease military actions, marking a stark contrast to their stance two weeks prior.

The backdrop to Trump's comments includes recent US-Israeli air strikes targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites, and retaliatory actions by Iran. With both sides expressing interest in dialogue, the coming weeks may signal a pivotal shift in US-Iran relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)