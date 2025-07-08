Trump Boosts Defensive Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a significant reversal, President Donald Trump announced on Monday that his administration will send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine. This decision follows a short-lived pause in military aid that raised concerns both domestically and internationally.

"They're getting hit very hard. We're going to have to send more weapons," Trump declared, emphasizing the need for Ukraine to defend itself against escalating Russian aggression. This move comes shortly after a senior White House official confirmed that the administration, led by Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, was reviewing US military spending and foreign aid under the mantle of 'America's interests first'.

The sudden halt in aid sparked speculation about US military priorities, with Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby suggesting a shift in focus toward potential conflicts in the Pacific. Despite Russia's claims of US supply shortages, Trump affirmed the resumption of aid, reinforcing America's commitment to Ukraine amid ongoing tensions following his discussions with both Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.