Left Menu

Trump Boosts Defensive Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

President Trump announced an increase in defensive weapon shipments to Ukraine, reversing a recent pause in military aid. This decision comes after discussions with Ukrainian President Zelensky and amid efforts to adjust US defense strategies, focusing also on China. Russia criticized the pause, alleging US shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:26 IST
Trump Boosts Defensive Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
US President Donald Trump says the US will send more weapons to Ukraine, citing heavy Russian attacks and the need for stronger defense (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant reversal, President Donald Trump announced on Monday that his administration will send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine. This decision follows a short-lived pause in military aid that raised concerns both domestically and internationally.

"They're getting hit very hard. We're going to have to send more weapons," Trump declared, emphasizing the need for Ukraine to defend itself against escalating Russian aggression. This move comes shortly after a senior White House official confirmed that the administration, led by Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, was reviewing US military spending and foreign aid under the mantle of 'America's interests first'.

The sudden halt in aid sparked speculation about US military priorities, with Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby suggesting a shift in focus toward potential conflicts in the Pacific. Despite Russia's claims of US supply shortages, Trump affirmed the resumption of aid, reinforcing America's commitment to Ukraine amid ongoing tensions following his discussions with both Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025