NATO Chief Backs Trump's Sanctions Threat, Urges Major Economies to Rethink Russia Ties

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has aligned with US President Donald Trump in calling for economic sanctions on nations like India, China, and Brazil if they maintain trade relations with Russia as the Ukraine conflict endures. Speaking alongside US Senators Thom Tillis and Jeanne Shaheen, Rutte highlighted the pressing nature of the ultimatum: either Moscow becomes serious about peace discussions within 50 days, or secondary sanctions are enforced.

In a recent announcement, Trump pledged increased military support for Ukraine, including air defense systems, missiles, and ammunition funded by European allies. Rutte encourages leaders in Beijing, Delhi, and Brasília to reconsider their economic ties with Russia to prevent potential blowback.

Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal have echoed this sentiment, cautioning that countries supporting Russia economically are enabling its military efforts. Their bipartisan bill seeks to impose severe tariffs on those nations aiding Moscow. Reuters reports that these proposed sanctions, potentially reaching up to 500 percent, aim to pressure nations to cease propping up Russia's war machine.