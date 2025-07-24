Left Menu

Education Shines in Strengthened UK-India Strategic Partnership

During PM Modi's UK visit, a renewed UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was unveiled, with education identified as a key pillar. By aligning with India's NEP 2020, the partnership aims to bolster educational collaborations, expand trade, and improve economic ties, benefiting consumers and creating jobs across both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:27 IST
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Kingdom, a renewed UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was unveiled, spotlighting education as a core component. The British Council emphasized that education is central to bilateral ties, aligning closely with India's National Education Policy 2020 to enhance collaboration in this sector.

Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director of the British Council India, stated that the organization collaborates with India's central and state governments to achieve the NEP 2020 goal of internationalisation. This partnership forms a robust framework for effective ventures. The landmark UK-India trade deal, announced during the visit, is set to create thousands of jobs and spur economic growth in both nations.

Education is now recognized as a vital element of the partnership, involving young people from both countries. Prime Minister Modi received a warm reception from the Indian diaspora in London, expressing appreciation for their support. He signed a landmark trade deal poised to enhance bilateral trade annually by £25.5 billion, marking a significant post-Brexit agreement for the UK.

The UK-India Vision 2035 was also launched, outlining future cooperation across diverse sectors. The British High Commission noted that Indian consumers will benefit from reduced tariffs on UK goods, and British consumers will enjoy lower prices on Indian products. Education will play a significant role, fostering academic exchanges, mutual research, and digital learning initiatives.

