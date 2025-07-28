India and Japan Strengthen Strategic Ties Amid Global Challenges

India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, recently engaged in pivotal discussions with Japan's Minister for Economic Security, Minoru Kiuchi, to explore avenues for enhancing the enduring India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. The dialogue emphasized potential collaborations in economic security, space exploration, and advancements in science and technology.

This diplomatic encounter follows a series of strategic initiatives aiming to deepen bilateral cooperation. A significant event, 'IPOI: India-Japan Partnership in Maritime Connectivity,' was organized at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, emphasizing maritime linkages across the Indo-Pacific. Eminent personalities including Japan's former Defence Minister Minoru Kihara and India's Secretary (East) P. Kumaran delivered impactful addresses.

Strengthening maritime cooperation remains a priority, highlighted by India's Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal's meeting with Japan's Vice Minister for International Affairs, Terada Yoshimichi in Oslo. These strategic engagements are a testament to the nations' commitment to reinforcing regional security, economic collaboration, and a shared vision for global peace and sustainability.

