India and Japan Strengthen Strategic Ties Amid Global Challenges
India and Japan are bolstering their Special Strategic and Global Partnership, focusing on economic security, space, and science. Key meetings and initiatives signal a deepening of cooperation in infrastructure, defense, and maritime security. These engagements aim to enhance bilateral relations in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.
- Country:
- Japan
India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, recently engaged in pivotal discussions with Japan's Minister for Economic Security, Minoru Kiuchi, to explore avenues for enhancing the enduring India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. The dialogue emphasized potential collaborations in economic security, space exploration, and advancements in science and technology.
This diplomatic encounter follows a series of strategic initiatives aiming to deepen bilateral cooperation. A significant event, 'IPOI: India-Japan Partnership in Maritime Connectivity,' was organized at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, emphasizing maritime linkages across the Indo-Pacific. Eminent personalities including Japan's former Defence Minister Minoru Kihara and India's Secretary (East) P. Kumaran delivered impactful addresses.
Strengthening maritime cooperation remains a priority, highlighted by India's Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal's meeting with Japan's Vice Minister for International Affairs, Terada Yoshimichi in Oslo. These strategic engagements are a testament to the nations' commitment to reinforcing regional security, economic collaboration, and a shared vision for global peace and sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Axiom-4 Mission: Indian Astronaut's Experiments to Benefit Global Science
Anthem Biosciences IPO Sees Strong Demand, Oversubscription on Day Two
Anthem Biosciences IPO: A Strong Start with 73% Subscription on Day One
NCERT's 'Veena': A Journey Through India's Culture and Science
Anthem Biosciences Rs 3,395-crore IPO fully subscribed on day 2 of offering