Haryana and Israel Forge Strategic Collaborations for Technological Advancement

Haryana plans strategic collaboration with Israel in areas like healthcare and AI. The discussions focused on setting up a Centre of Excellence and boosting overseas job opportunities for youths. The partnership aims at technological innovation in sectors like water management and aviation, enhancing global ties and employment avenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:02 IST
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini meets Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar (Photo/ X@cmohry). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bilateral move, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced a strategic collaboration with Israel across multiple key sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, and artificial intelligence. The announcement followed a meeting with Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, highlighting a shared vision for technological advancement and sustainable development.

The two leaders explored mutual partnerships, emphasizing the importance of adopting advanced technologies. A pivotal outcome was the proposed establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Haryana to propel innovation in critical sectors. Additionally, ambitions for expanding the Integrated Aviation Hub in Hisar underscored Haryana's aim to become a global collaboration hotspot.

Job creation was central to the discussions, with a focus on securing overseas employment opportunities for Haryana's youth. Notably, over 180 individuals from the state are currently employed in Israel. The meeting also covered the growing demand for Indian nurses, with Israel seeking 5,000 job positions. There are plans to establish a Global AI Centre to train youth and support start-ups, showcasing Haryana's commitment to shaping a future-ready workforce.

Integral to the collaboration is the adoption of Israeli expertise in advanced irrigation and wastewater recycling, critical for Haryana's agrarian economy. These technologies aim to enhance water reuse for agriculture and potable use, aligning with the state's sustainability goals.

The commitment to international partnerships was underscored by Chief Minister Saini, with Haryana's Department of Foreign Cooperation playing a crucial role in facilitating these exchanges. A cultural token of goodwill concluded the meeting, with Chief Minister Saini presenting a Bhagavad Gita to Ambassador Azar.

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

