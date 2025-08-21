China and India Forge New Path on Border Issues: Key Groups Established

Chinese and Indian officials have commenced a new chapter in bilateral relations by setting up specialized groups to address border concerns. This development follows significant discussions between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, amid ongoing talks on amicable boundary resolution.

Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong underscored that the border issues mustn't define Sino-Indian relations. During Wang Yi's visit, consensus was reached on ten pivotal points, and an agreement to establish focus groups for border delimitation and management was made. This comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for an impactful visit to China for the SCO Summit.

The negotiations and recent agreements are part of efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region and highlight a shared vision for a collaborative future. As part of their dialogue, both nations agreed to strengthen their multilateral engagements and facilitate smoother border management while keeping the larger picture of political cooperation in mind.

(With inputs from agencies.)