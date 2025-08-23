Tibetans Unite in London Against China's 'Mega-Embassy' Proposal

In a bold display of unity, Tibetans and their supporters are gearing up for a major protest in London against China's controversial plan for a 'mega-embassy'. Scheduled for August 23, the demonstration will shine a spotlight on the community's concerns over security risks and Beijing's growing influence in the UK.

According to Phayul, the rally will start at Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Bedford Square at 2 PM and end at Whitehall across from 10 Downing Street. Free Tibet, a UK-based NGO, emphasizes the protest's objective is to alert the public to the potential threats posed by the embassy, which critics claim serves as more than just a diplomatic post.

UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has demanded explanations from Beijing by August 20 regarding redacted official documents about the embassy. As protesters march through central London, organizers stress the event's significance, urging participants to amplify their voices in opposition to what they term China's 'authoritarian growth.'