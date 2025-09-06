Zelenskyy Rejects Putin's Invite, Calls for Kyiv Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has turned down Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer for talks in Moscow, amidst ongoing hostilities between the two nations. Emphasizing the challenges of visiting a country actively attacking his own, Zelenskyy suggested that Putin should come to Kyiv for any meaningful dialogue.

In an interview with ABC News, Zelenskyy accused Putin of trying to delay actual discussions by making the offer, while also critiquing its theatrical nature aimed at the United States. The comments arrive shortly after Putin expressed his willingness to meet, stressing that the meeting must be purposeful and align with Ukraine's constitutional framework.

Russia's resistance to Ukraine joining NATO remains firm, though there's less opposition to its EU membership plans. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Foreign Minister dismissed Moscow's proposal, citing seven willing host countries for talks and labeling Putin's actions as an unserious approach to peace.