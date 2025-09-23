Left Menu

Lula's Bold UN Speech: A Call for Multilateralism and Global Justice

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivered a stirring speech at the United Nations General Assembly, emphasizing the threats to multilateralism and democracy. He criticized arbitrary sanctions and interventions, advocated for global hunger eradication, digital governance, and an independent Palestinian state, while highlighting Brazil's progress on sustainable development.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addresses the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a powerful address to the United Nations General Assembly, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva highlighted the critical challenges facing multilateralism and global peace. Lula criticized the trend of unilateral interventions and arbitrary sanctions, describing them as threats to sovereignty and democracy.

Lula recounted Brazil's own democratic resilience in the face of attacks, indirectly criticizing former US President Donald Trump for imposing sanctions following allegations against former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro. He underscored the importance of judicial independence amid international pressures.

Lula also addressed pressing global issues such as hunger, advocating for revised global priorities, including reduced arms spending and enhanced development aid. He emphasized the need for digital governance and the importance of an independent Palestinian state, while reaffirming Brazil's commitment to sustainable development and reduced deforestation.

