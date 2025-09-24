Left Menu

Jaishankar Urges United Front as Global South Faces Escalating Challenges

During a high-level meeting, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the growing challenges faced by the Global South, including crises from the pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, and climate change. He called for united action and multilateral reforms to address these concerns effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:33 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Like-Minded Global South Countries meet (Photo/ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, addressed a high-level meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries, emphasizing the growing set of challenges faced by these nations. He pointed out that issues have escalated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, and climate emergencies.

Jaishankar expressed concern over the inefficacy of international organizations, which are struggling due to resource constraints. He underscored the Global South's need to adopt multilateralism for solutions, proposing unified economic practices to enhance security and calling for immediate conflict resolution impacting food and energy security.

He also proposed steps to combat climate change and leverage technology for development. Highlighting the need for reform within the United Nations, Jaishankar advocated for strengthened consultation among the Global South nations to share resources and achievements such as vaccine production and digital capabilities.

