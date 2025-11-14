Left Menu

Balochistan's Mobile Internet Blackout: Security Concerns and Civil Activism

Mobile internet services are suspended in parts of Balochistan due to security concerns, impacting communications and daily life. Residents, especially in Quetta and Chaman, face challenges. The move links to ongoing rights issues, with enforced disappearances sparking long-standing protests and demands for accountability.

14-11-2025
Representative image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Mobile internet services have been suspended in key districts of Balochistan, including Quetta and Chaman, due to heightened security concerns, as per reports from Samaa TV. The three-day halt in services has severely affected communication, business operations, and daily routines for thousands of residents.

In Quetta, officials halted mobile data as a precaution. Similar measures are reported in Chaman's suburbs. The shutdown has disrupted basic communication, posing challenges for those reliant on mobile data for daily tasks.

The Balochistan Home Department confirms the suspension, though no formal notice has been released. While citing law and order issues, officials have not provided a timeline for service restoration, leaving affected users in uncertainty.

Online business operators, freelancers, and digital service providers express concern over halted work. The lack of mobile internet disrupts education, banking, e-commerce, and remote work, fueling public dissatisfaction.

Meanwhile, enforced disappearances remain a pressing issue in Balochistan. Families frequently claim security forces detain people without charges. Over years, protests by those seeking information about missing relatives have been frequent, documented by groups like the VBMP.

Human rights bodies, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, urge investigations into enforced disappearances and demand accountability. Yet, Pakistani officials attribute missing persons to insurgency affiliations or claimed overseas residencies.

Despite official dismissals, the call for justice and transparency in these cases persists, underscoring a deep civic movement in Balochistan's quest for the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

