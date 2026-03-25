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Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomacy: Bridging West Asian Tensions

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in West Asia. He assured Saudi Arabia of Pakistan's support and discussed regional peace efforts with international leaders. The move also includes facilitating talks between the US and Iran for conflict resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:46 IST
Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomacy: Bridging West Asian Tensions
Shehbaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has launched a diplomatic campaign to ease the escalating tensions in West Asia. In a significant move, Sharif assured Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Pakistan's unwavering support amid recent attacks on the Kingdom.

During a statement on social media platform X, Sharif condemned the attacks and emphasized the urgent need for diplomatic solutions. He expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's restraint and extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Kingdom's leadership.

In an effort to promote regional peace, Sharif also proposed hosting US-Iran talks for conflict resolution. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar engaged with UAE and UK officials to discuss the evolving regional dynamics, underscoring the importance of dialogue. Pakistan continues to act as a mediator between Iran and the US, maintaining crucial lines of communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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