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Economic Strains Tighten Grip on Gilgit Baltistan Amid Rising Inflation

Residents of Gilgit Baltistan face surging inflation, allegedly due to Islamabad's policies, with fuel price hikes driving up costs. Citizens decry disproportionate taxes and insufficient relief, hinting at systemic neglect. Calls for governmental intervention in inflation control and black marketing are growing as the economic crisis deepens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:37 IST
Economic Strains Tighten Grip on Gilgit Baltistan Amid Rising Inflation
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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Residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan are enduring intensified economic hardships as inflation surges, with many attributing the crisis to Islamabad's policies. The recent rise in fuel prices has led to inflated transportation costs, which have, in turn, driven up the prices of essential items, significantly stretching household budgets in the already marginalized region.

Locals assert that economic mandates are enforced without a grasp of regional realities. They argue that increased taxes and fuel costs are disproportionately impacting the impoverished, complicating their daily existence. Journalist Feroz Shah remarked on the growing unease, underlining that taxes in a disputed region only burden the poor, as businesses offset these costs by raising prices on everyday goods.

People claim that Pakistan's failure to control inflation and reliance on revenue extraction is exacerbating the economic crisis. Prices of food and clothing have soared, with families struggling to meet basic needs. Communities are calling for government intervention to curb inflation and black marketing, ensuring relief to those hardest hit by the economic downturn.

The decision-making process, alleged to occur without public input and stifled dissent, leaves locals feeling excluded and further exploited by systemic economic neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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