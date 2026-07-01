Tragic Blaze in Antwerp: Fire Claims Lives in 10-Storey Apartment

A fire in a 10-storey apartment building in Antwerp, Belgium, resulted in at least five deaths. Survivors were trapped until rescuers arrived. One resident described the rapid spread of smoke and eventual rescue via a fire ladder. Emergency services worked tirelessly to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | At Least Five People Were Killed In A Fire In A Storey Apartment Tower In The Belgian City Of Antwerp On Wednesday | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:03 IST
Tragic Blaze in Antwerp: Fire Claims Lives in 10-Storey Apartment
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In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a fire in a 10-storey apartment building in Antwerp, Belgium, led to the deaths of at least five individuals, local police have confirmed. The fire, which quickly engulfed the building, left residents trapped until police and firefighters could organize evacuations.

Witness Geert Dewulf described the harrowing moments before rescue. "First the electricity went out," he recalled, "then within minutes, a fire alarm sounded and smoke filled the hallways." Dewulf and others were eventually rescued from the building's terrace by firefighters using a ladder.

Local police spokesperson Kim Bastiaens indicated that while the death toll stands at five, the number of injured remains uncertain. Emergency crews, including several fire brigades and ambulances, responded swiftly, advising nearby residents to close windows and doors to avoid smoke inhalation. Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever expressed condolences to those affected.

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