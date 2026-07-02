Strengthening Ties: Japan's PM Takaichi Visits India to Bolster Strategic Relations

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi commenced her three-day visit to India, emphasizing strategic cooperation and economic security amid global uncertainties. Welcomed by Indian officials, she aims to deepen Japan-India relations, focusing on investment and innovation collaborations. The visit highlights the growing strategic partnership between two democratic Asian powerhouses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:32 IST
Strengthening Ties: Japan's PM Takaichi Visits India to Bolster Strategic Relations
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (Photo: X@takaichi_sanae). Image Credit: ANI

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed enthusiastic anticipation as she arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, marking her first official visit to India. The Japanese Cabinet Public Relations Officer extended gratitude for the warm reception via X, highlighting Japan's eagerness to engage with India.

Upon her late Wednesday arrival, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, welcomed Takaichi at New Delhi's Palam Technical Airport. Singh noted the significance of her visit, set against a backdrop of deepening strategic ties between India and Japan. The visit coincides with the '15th India-Japan Annual Summit,' signifying its importance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed delight in welcoming Takaichi, saying he anticipates discussions aimed at bolstering the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Takaichi's agenda includes conversations on strengthening bilateral ties, investment, and innovation, with a focus on the Indo-Pacific region's peace and stability.

During her three-day visit, Takaichi is focusing on enhancing economic security and investment collaboration between Indian and Japanese companies. She emphasized the need for cooperation amidst global uncertainties, viewing India's shared values and strategic interests as crucial to mutual prosperity.

The Japanese Prime Minister underscored her intention to unite governmental and private sectors to expand Japan-India cooperation. Her visit, from July 1 to July 3, reflects a concerted effort to solidify bonds between these democratic Asian giants.

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