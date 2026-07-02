Modi and Takaichi Forge Stronger Ties: A New Era in India-Japan Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held pivotal bilateral discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at New Delhi’s Hyderabad House. The meeting, part of Takaichi’s official three-day visit, aims to strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan.

The Japanese Prime Minister was formally welcomed at Rashtrapati Bhavan with a ceremonial guard of honor, reflecting the warm diplomatic relations shared by the two nations. In a post on X, India's Ministry of External Affairs highlighted their 'partnership for the future, built on trust and rooted in shared values.'

During the visit, which concludes with participation in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, leaders are set to discuss a comprehensive agenda including boosting investment and innovation, enhancing resilient supply chains, and deepening cooperation in maritime security and defense technology. Diplomatic sources also point to potential expansion strategies concerning an 'Industrial Value Chain' linking the Bay of Bengal and India’s Northeast.