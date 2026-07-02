Modi and Takaichi Forge Stronger Ties: A New Era in India-Japan Relations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi engaged in bilateral talks to bolster the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan. The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in various domains including strategic, economic, and technological fields, amid Takaichi's three-day official visit to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:16 IST
Modi and Takaichi Forge Stronger Ties: A New Era in India-Japan Relations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi (Photo/Youtube/Narendra Modi). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held pivotal bilateral discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at New Delhi’s Hyderabad House. The meeting, part of Takaichi’s official three-day visit, aims to strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan.

The Japanese Prime Minister was formally welcomed at Rashtrapati Bhavan with a ceremonial guard of honor, reflecting the warm diplomatic relations shared by the two nations. In a post on X, India's Ministry of External Affairs highlighted their 'partnership for the future, built on trust and rooted in shared values.'

During the visit, which concludes with participation in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, leaders are set to discuss a comprehensive agenda including boosting investment and innovation, enhancing resilient supply chains, and deepening cooperation in maritime security and defense technology. Diplomatic sources also point to potential expansion strategies concerning an 'Industrial Value Chain' linking the Bay of Bengal and India’s Northeast.

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