Honoring Syama Prasad Mookerjee: Modi's Ode to a Visionary Statesman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects on Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's enduring impact as a founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, emphasizing his dedication to India's unity and progress. Modi highlights Mookerjee's contributions to education, industry, and national integration while urging youth to uphold his principles for a stronger India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 11:02 IST
Honoring Syama Prasad Mookerjee: Modi's Ode to a Visionary Statesman
Syama Prasad Mookerjee (Photo/@MinOfCultureGoI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a reflective op-ed celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founding figure of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Modi's tribute, shared by the Ministry of External Affairs, spotlights Mookerjee's indelible legacy in shaping India's educational, industrial, and national integration landscapes.

In the piece titled 'A life dedicated to the unity and progress of India,' Modi lauds Mookerjee's vision and sacrifice. Despite his privileged background, Mookerjee opted for a life of service, confronting personal tragedies with strengthened resolve for national service. Modi underscores his pivotal role during Partition and his impactful Jammu and Kashmir campaign.

Highlighting Mookerjee's contributions, Modi recalls his leadership at Calcutta University and his industrial foresight with projects like the Damodar Valley Corporation. Describing Mookerjee as a steadfast democrat, he underscores his principled resignation from Nehru's cabinet and his humanitarian work amid historical crises. Closing with Mookerjee's advice to youth, Modi urges commitment to building a strong, united India.

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