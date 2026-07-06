The Funeral Of Late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Was More Than A National Farewell The Sea Of Mourners In Tehran Sent A Message To The United States And Israel That Their Attempt To Break The Islamic Republic Had Failed Rather Than Looking Weakened By The War That Began With Us And Israeli Strikes On February

In a powerful display of unity and defiance, Iran's funeral for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sent a strong message to the U.S. and Israel. Tehran used the ceremony to illustrate its resilience following the onset of war from U.S. and Israeli attacks, declaring its aim to secure strategic leverage.

Iran's focus now shifts to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil chokepoint, increasingly seen as a source of political legitimacy rather than simple economic benefit. Analysts emphasize that Iran is seeking symbolic recognition of its sovereignty over the strait, capitalizing on wartime gains to solidify its position in the global arena.

While U.S. efforts for a 60-day ceasefire aimed at diplomatic engagement on Iran's nuclear trajectory, Tehran delays negotiations, prioritizing its grip on Hormuz. Experts note Iran's strategic pacing, acknowledging that geopolitical dynamics now see Washington forced to potentially concede to Iran's new status around the strait.