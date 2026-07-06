Morocco Thwarts IS-Linked Terror Plots: A Counterterrorism Success

Moroccos Counterterrorism Agency Said On Monday It Had Foiled Attack Plots Targeting Sensitive Sites And Public Security By A Cell Loyal To Islamic States Affiliate In The Sahel Ten Suspects Were Arrested In Coordinated Operations In The Cities Of Agadir

Morocco's counterterrorism efforts have yielded a significant success with the thwarting of terror plots targeting sensitive sites. The Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) announced the arrest of ten suspects across several cities, including Agadir and Casablanca.

Investigations revealed these suspects, aligned with Islamic State's Sahel affiliate, had received explicit instructions to launch attacks in Morocco, underscoring the persistent threat from jihadist groups operating in the Sahel region.

The operation resulted in the seizure of weapons, military attire, and materials for explosive devices. Authorities suspect a modified vehicle was intended for a suicide bombing or ramming attack. This development highlights the crucial role of vigilant security measures in countering terrorism.