Morocco Thwarts IS-Linked Terror Plots: A Counterterrorism Success

Morocco's Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) disrupted planned terror attacks by arresting ten suspects linked to Islamic State's Sahel branch. The group had planned assaults on sensitive sites using explosives and modified vehicles. This operation highlights the persistent jihadist threat in the region, necessitating ongoing vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moroccos Counterterrorism Agency Said On Monday It Had Foiled Attack Plots Targeting Sensitive Sites And Public Security By A Cell Loyal To Islamic States Affiliate In The Sahel Ten Suspects Were Arrested In Coordinated Operations In The Cities Of Agadir | Updated: 06-07-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 19:30 IST
Morocco Thwarts IS-Linked Terror Plots: A Counterterrorism Success

Morocco's counterterrorism efforts have yielded a significant success with the thwarting of terror plots targeting sensitive sites. The Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) announced the arrest of ten suspects across several cities, including Agadir and Casablanca.

Investigations revealed these suspects, aligned with Islamic State's Sahel affiliate, had received explicit instructions to launch attacks in Morocco, underscoring the persistent threat from jihadist groups operating in the Sahel region.

The operation resulted in the seizure of weapons, military attire, and materials for explosive devices. Authorities suspect a modified vehicle was intended for a suicide bombing or ramming attack. This development highlights the crucial role of vigilant security measures in countering terrorism.

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