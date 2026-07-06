Pakistan's Strategic Diplomacy: Mediation in Libya

Pakistan has embarked on a quiet diplomatic mission, mediating between Libya's rival power factions. This unreported endeavor could enhance its global diplomatic standing if successful, according to two Pakistani sources.

Observers have been following a U.S.-led initiative pushing for a diplomatic resolution in Libya, a country divided between eastern and western administrations since the 2011 uprising that deposed Muammar Gaddafi. Having played a central role in U.S.-Iran discussions, Pakistan's involvement in Libya is acknowledged by the Trump administration, with U.S. backing.

Saudi Arabia supports Pakistan's mediation efforts, initiated late last year upon Libyan request. However, coordination with regional stakeholders remains unclear. A proposed 36-month plan aims to establish a transitional governance structure involving leaders from both Libyan factions.