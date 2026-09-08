India Gears Up for Historic BRICS Summit Amid Global Diplomatic Tensions

In a significant diplomatic event, India is poised to welcome global leaders for the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi, a meeting that coincides with the 20th anniversary of the influential bloc. Under India's chairship, the summit aims to forge stronger international cooperation in key areas like trade, digital technology, finance, energy security, and reforming global governance.

Scheduled for September 12 and 13 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, the summit will be preceded by the BRICS Business Forum on September 11, featuring sessions like the Women’s Business Alliance. The summit promises an assembly of state and government heads from member nations, alongside top-level international invitees.

Discussing a range of strategic topics, the agenda includes strengthening economic growth, technology integration, and sustainable development. Talks will span across resilient global supply chains, cross-border payment systems, and the expansion of national currencies, while urgent reform needs in multilateral financial institutions are spotlighted. The expected attendance of leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping underlines potential vital bilateral engagements.