India Gears Up for Historic BRICS Summit Amid Global Diplomatic Tensions

India is set to host the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi, marking the bloc's 20th anniversary. The summit will focus on international cooperation across trade, technology, and finance, with discussions involving 11 member countries and 10 partner nations. Significant bilateral talks are expected, particularly with Russia and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 09:55 IST
India Gears Up for Historic BRICS Summit Amid Global Diplomatic Tensions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant diplomatic event, India is poised to welcome global leaders for the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi, a meeting that coincides with the 20th anniversary of the influential bloc. Under India's chairship, the summit aims to forge stronger international cooperation in key areas like trade, digital technology, finance, energy security, and reforming global governance.

Scheduled for September 12 and 13 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, the summit will be preceded by the BRICS Business Forum on September 11, featuring sessions like the Women’s Business Alliance. The summit promises an assembly of state and government heads from member nations, alongside top-level international invitees.

Discussing a range of strategic topics, the agenda includes strengthening economic growth, technology integration, and sustainable development. Talks will span across resilient global supply chains, cross-border payment systems, and the expansion of national currencies, while urgent reform needs in multilateral financial institutions are spotlighted. The expected attendance of leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping underlines potential vital bilateral engagements.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026