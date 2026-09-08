India Ushers BRICS Into a New Era of Cooperation and Growth

India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in 2026, marking a new chapter for the intergovernmental forum. Under India's chairship theme, 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,' the summit aims to foster practical collaboration across various sectors, enhancing economic, technological, and developmental ties among member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 09:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 09:56 IST
India Ushers BRICS Into a New Era of Cooperation and Growth
BRICS 2026 (Photo/@BricsIndia2026). Image Credit: ANI

India is set to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, 2026, marking a pivotal moment for the rapidly evolving intergovernmental forum of major emerging market economies and developing nations. Initially established as the BRIC alliance comprising Brazil, Russia, India, and China, the group expanded to include South Africa in 2011, forming BRICS.

Since then, the alliance has significantly transformed, welcoming Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Indonesia as members, expanding its economic and diplomatic footprint. India's 2026 chairship theme, ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability,’ aims to go beyond political coordination towards tangible cooperation in commerce, healthcare, digital technology, and climate action.

India’s chairship framework revolves around four pillars: resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability, aiming to address trade, health crises, and climate risks. Initiatives include the BRICS Startup Innovation Fund and the BRICS Incubator Network. The alliance also emphasizes agriculture, energy security, urban development, and digital cooperation, underpinning a transformative agenda for the Global South.

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