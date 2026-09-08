Russia Proposes Financial Penalties for Criminally Convicted Soldiers

Russia's defence ministry is seeking legislative approval to reclaim portions of financial bonuses given to contract service personnel found guilty of criminal activities, according to a new draft law highlighting increasing domestic violence incidents linked to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The system currently provides a minimum payout of 400,000 roubles ($4,640) per soldier, with amounts reaching into the millions in some regions, along with monthly salaries. In a bid to strengthen forces, Russia has also been commuting sentences for prisoners volunteering to serve.

The draft law proposes that soldiers guilty of non-prison-worthy offences return part of their payout based on remaining service time. While official statistics on domestic violence by service personnel are undisclosed, independent reports detail numerous cases, including murders.