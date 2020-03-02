Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey may bear 'responsibility' for war crimes in Syria: UN probe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 20:06 IST
Turkey may bear 'responsibility' for war crimes in Syria: UN probe
The UN Commission of Inquiry Image Credit : UNISCI

Geneva, Mar 2 (AFP) UN investigators warned Monday that Ankara might bear "criminal responsibility" for war crimes perpetrated against Kurds in northern Syria late last year, including the execution of a popular female politician. The report comes as tensions soar between Turkey and Russian-backed Syrian forces following escalating clashes in the last rebel stronghold of Idlib, but is not directly linked to the latest unrest.

The UN Commission of Inquiry on the human rights situation in war-ravaged Syria said in its latest report that Turkey could potentially be held criminally liable for severe violations carried out by its allies, the Syrian National Army rebel fighters. Turkish troops and their Syrian proxies have overrun a swathe of northern Syria since last October, after a deadly military campaign against Kurdish forces that caused tens of thousands to flee their homes.

In their report covering the period from July 2019 to January 10 this year, the UN investigators pointed to allegations by displaced Kurdish families and others that Ankara-backed Syrian rebels carried out executions, home confiscations and looting. They pointed in particular to the case of Hevrin Khalaf, the 35-year-old secretary-general of the Future Syria Party, who on October 12 was pulled from her car and executed along with her driver.

The pair had been travelling on the M4 motorway from Qamishli when they were stopped by members of the Syrian National Army's Brigade 123, who pulled Khalaf from the car by her hair and mutilated her body before the executions. "The Commission finds that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Syrian National Army fighters perpetrated the war crime of murder," Monday's report said, also pointing to a range of other alleged war crimes, including pillaging.

"If any armed group members were shown to be acting under the effective command and control of Turkish forces, these violations may entail criminal responsibility for such commanders who knew or should have known about the crimes," it warned. Liability could also fall on those who "failed to take all necessary and reasonable measures to prevent or repress their commission", it added.

They also pointed to an air strike the same day in the same region on a civilian convoy of up to 80 vehicles, including families with children and journalists. Eleven people were killed and 74 injured. And they highlighted the apparent targeting of "objects necessary for the survival of the civilian population", including strikes near the Aluk water station on October 9.

"The strike destroyed electricity cables and, as a result, water pumping came to a halt and the water supply for 460,000 people," the report said. "The Turkish authorities have either denied involvement in or indicated that they have no record of these incidents," it said, urging "Turkish authorities to launch (their) own investigations and make the findings public." The UN's Syria commission, set up in 2011 shortly after the civil war began, has repeatedly accused the various sides of war crimes and in some cases crimes against humanity.

In nearly nine years of conflict, more than 380,000 people have been killed and millions have been displaced from their homes. The report comes after Turkey confirmed Sunday it has launched a full military operation against Russian-backed Syrian forces following clashes in Idlib.

The confrontation between the Russia-backed Syrian forces and NATO-member Turkey, which supports Syrian rebels, has prompted worries over a wider conflict and a migrant crisis in Europe similar to 2015. (AFP) AD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Taliban rule out taking part in Afghan talks until prisoners freed

Taliban militants will not take part in intra-Afghan talks until the Afghan government releases about 5,000 of their prisoners, spokesman said on Monday, presenting a major possible barrier to ending the war. The statement came as a reducti...

Delhi violence: Crime branch to probe 47 murder cases

The Delhi Police crime branch will investigate 47 murder cases which were filed after violence rocked the northeast part of the national capital, sources said on Monday. The death toll in the communal clashes over the Citizenship Amendmen...

Chile cracks down on femicide against pregnant women, minors, girlfriends

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Monday signed a law that strengthens existing legislation against femicide, expanding the definition to include the killing of non-married partners and boosting penalties for killing pregnant women and ...

Thinking of giving up my social media accounts, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts. This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram YouTube. Will keep you all posted, Prime Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020