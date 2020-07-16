Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid virus crisis, U.S. bars imports of Malaysia's Top Glove over labour issues

U.S. Customs placed a detention order on imports of products made by subsidiaries of the world's largest medical glove maker, Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd on Wednesday, an action taken against firms suspected of using forced labour. The bar on Top Glove products comes at a time when demand for the medical gloves and protective gear has skyrocketed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the United States harder than any other country.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 13:09 IST
Amid virus crisis, U.S. bars imports of Malaysia's Top Glove over labour issues
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Customs placed a detention order on imports of products made by subsidiaries of the world's largest medical glove maker, Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd on Wednesday, an action taken against firms suspected of using forced labor.

The bar on Top Glove products comes at a time when demand for the medical gloves and protective gear has skyrocketed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the United States harder than any other country. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website showed Top Glove Sdn Bhd and TG Medical Sdn Bhd were placed on its list on Wednesday but there was no statement explaining the action, though its "withhold and release" orders, detaining imported goods, are specific to forced labor issues.

In a filing to the bourse, Top Glove, which also has production facilities in China and Thailand, confirmed the detention order and said it may be related to foreign labor issues, specifically recruitment fees paid by migrant workers to employment agents. "We are reaching out to the CBP through our office in U.S., customers, and consultants, to understand the issue better and work towards a speedy resolution of the matter, within an estimated 2 weeks," it said.

Top Glove said it had been bearing all recruitment fees since the start of this year, but it had still to resolve an issue regarding retrospective payment of recruitment fees paid, without its knowldege, by workers to agents before January 2019. "Over the past few months we have been working on this issue which involves extensive tracing, to establish the correct amount to be paid back to our workers, on behalf of the previous agents," the company said.

A Reuters query reached CBP outside its office hours. By early afternoon on Thursday, Top Glove's share price had slipped 2.57%, a minor blip after a rise of over 350% this year.

Last year, CBP took similar action against another Malaysian glovemaker WRP Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd. The detention order on imports of WRP's goods was lifted in March after remedial action was taken. Independent migrant worker rights specialist Andy Hall said in a note to reporters on Thursday that forced labor amongst foreign workers in Malaysia's gloves industry can only be addressed and reduced when past recruitment fees and related costs, that hold them in debt bondage, are fully repaid.

"Likewise, in order to ensure no future debt bondage of these workers, ethical recruitment practices or zero cost recruitment policies should be put in place in practice, and not only on paper, if the industry moves ahead to recruit more foreign workers in the future," he said. World consumption of protective gloves is expected to jump more than 11% to 330 billion pieces this year, two-thirds of which are likely to be supplied by Malaysia, according to the Southeast Asian country's rubber glove manufacturers association.

Top Glove's annual glove production is 78.7 billion pieces, and its 45 factories also make face masks, condoms, and dental products. During a results briefing last month, the company said it had achieved unparalleled growth, boosted by demand increase from almost everywhere.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Australia suspends use of VAR ahead of A-League restart

Australias soccer top flight is suspending the use of the Video Assistant Referee VAR when the season resumes on Friday after a four-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Football Federation Australia FFA said. FFAs Head of Leagues Greg...

GTPL Hathway's Consolidated Q1 FY21 PAT at ₹ 409 Million, up by 39%

AHMEDABAD, India, July 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Key Highlights Consolidated Q1 FY21 revenue at 5,020 million up 10 y-o-y Consolidated Q1 FY21 revenue ex-EPC at 4,717 million up 20 y-o-y Q1 FY21 subscription revenue at 2,653 million ...

Housing sales in Jan-Jun plunge to decade low at 59,538 units across 8 major cities

Housing sales in eight major cities of the country declined 54 per cent during January-June period to 59,538 units the lowest in 10 years as demand crashed after the imposition of the coronavirus pandemic-led lockdown late March, accordin...

Amid virus crisis, U.S. bars imports of Malaysia's Top Glove over labour issues

U.S. Customs placed a detention order on imports of products made by subsidiaries of the worlds largest medical glove maker, Malaysias Top Glove Corp Bhd on Wednesday, an action taken against firms suspected of using forced labor.The bar on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020