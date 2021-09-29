BHEL bags order for main gun from Goa Shipyard

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Wednesday said it has bagged a maiden order for the supply of the main gun onboard of warships from Goa Shipyard.

''In a major boost to defense production under the 'Make in India' initiative and towards achieving self-reliance in the critical field of defense equipment, Goa Shipyard has placed a maiden order on Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) for the supply of an upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM), the main gun onboard most warships of the Indian Navy,'' BHEL said in a statement.

The order envisages supply, installation, and commissioning of the entire system – upgraded SRGM and accessories for Triput Class Frigates of the Indian Navy, which will be manufactured by the Haridwar unit of BHEL.

The upgraded SRGM is a state-of-the-art weapon system having additional features such as the capability to manage different types of ammunition to engage fast, maneuvering, and non-maneuvering radio-controlled targets.

The upgraded SRGM can fire advanced ammunition with a higher range and programmable ammunition.

BHEL has been a reliable supplier of critical equipment and services in the defense and aerospace sector for over three decades to make a major contribution towards self-reliance in these sectors.

Towards this, BHEL has established dedicated, intricate manufacturing and inspection facilities at its manufacturing plants, for production, installation, commissioning, and lifecycle support of various products and components.

The initiatives taken by BHEL will be a driving force towards the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

