Left Menu

Western countries express concern over new military-led transitional council in Sudan

Western powers including the United States, Britain and the European Union expressed concern on Friday at the military's creation of a new transitional council headed by the army chief, and called for a return to a civilian-led transitional government. They also called for the immediate restoration of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the civilian-led transitional government.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 18:29 IST
Western countries express concern over new military-led transitional council in Sudan

Western powers including the United States, Britain and the European Union expressed concern on Friday at the military's creation of a new transitional council headed by the army chief, and called for a return to a civilian-led transitional government. The statement condemned the "purported appointment of Sudan's Sovereign Council in violation of the 2019 constitutional declaration".

"This unilateral action by the military undermines its commitment to uphold the agreed transitional framework", the troika said in a joint statement issued with Norway and Switzerland. They also called for the immediate restoration of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the civilian-led transitional government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021