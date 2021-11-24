Left Menu

Jury awards $25 million damages over 2017 Charlottesville rally -media

The event turned deadly when a car driven into a crowd by a self-described neo-Nazi killed a counter-protester. The jury in Charlottesville was asked to consider whether the white supremacists and hate groups conspired to commit racially motivated violence during the weekend of the rally.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2021 01:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 01:55 IST
A federal jury in Charlottesville, Virginia, looking into the "Unite the Right" white nationalist rally in 2017 found defendants liable in four out of six counts and awarded $25 million in damages, according to media reports on Tuesday.

The jury awarded the money to nine people who suffered injuries, the New York Times and the Associated Press reported. White supremacists had organized the rally in Charlottesville in 2017. The event turned deadly when a car driven into a crowd by a self-described neo-Nazi killed a counter-protester.

The jury in Charlottesville was asked to consider whether the white supremacists and hate groups conspired to commit racially motivated violence during the weekend of the rally. Then-President Donald Trump was criticized for initially saying there were "fine people on both sides" of the dispute between neo-Nazis and their opponents at the rally.

The jury of 11 deliberated for over three days following four weeks of testimony in the civil trial in a federal court in Charlottesville. Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, had asked jurors to consider awarding millions of dollars in punitive damages: from $7 million to $10 million for those physically harmed and $3 million to $5 million for emotional pain, NBC News reported.

