Left Menu

Senior civil judge dismissed for graft in HP

PTI | Mandi | Updated: 30-11-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 13:03 IST
Senior civil judge dismissed for graft in HP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh government has dismissed a senior civil judge from the state judicial services on the recommendations of the high court after corruption charges leveled against him were found to be true, a notification issued by the state home department stated.

Gaurav Sharma was posted as the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) of Sundernagar in Mandi district when he was caught red-handed while taking Rs 40,000 as a bribe from a resident Ashwani Saini four years ago.

According to the notification issued by the principal secretary (home) on Thursday, all charges against Sharma have been proved in the inquiry conducted by the high court.

The court had proposed on July 6, 2017, to hold an inquiry against the suspended ACJM under Rule 14 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1965. The inquiry was conducted by the high court, the notification stated.

The court-appointed district judge Rakesh Kainthla was the inquiry officer who in his report held Sharma guilty of taking a bribe.

As a result of the inquiry, all the charges have been proved and the court has decided to recommend that the punishment of dismissal from service be imposed upon Sharma, the notification added.

"Now, therefore, the Governor, Himachal Pradesh having considered the recommendations of the High Court and in the exercise of the powers vested in him under Clause (ix) of Rule 11 of the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965 and all other powers enabling him in this behalf, hereby orders dismissal of Gaurav Sharma from the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Services with immediate effect," the notification said.

According to the inquiry report, two cases filed by Saini about cheque bounce under section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act were pending in Sharma's court when he was posted as ACJM Sundernagar in 2017.

Sharma called Saini in his chamber and demanded money from him instead of settlement of cases, the report added.

Subsequently, Saini complained with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

After the matter was brought to the notice of the high court, a team of 14 officials was formed and Sharma was nabbed from his official residence on January 31, 2017, at around 9 pm, it added.

The case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Sharma is still pending before the special judge at Mandi in which evidence will be recorded next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021