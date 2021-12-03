Delhi govt to overhaul Wazirabad Barrage

The Delhi government will overhaul the Wazirabad Barrage, upgrade infrastructure and equip it with a flood alarm system for quick response during the rainy season, Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyendar Jain said on Friday.

He, in a statement, said that the new barrage will also help to hold more water during the non-rainy season, leading to more water percolation, which will further help to increase the groundwater level of the city.

Jain, who is the water minister, on Friday convened a meeting with senior officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Flood Control and Irrigation Department on upgrading the existing old barrage's infrastructure at Wazirabad. The Wazirabad barrage was built in 1959 across the Yamuna River in north Delhi. The Yamuna has a total of six barrages, one of which is Wazirabad barrage. The Delhi government has decided to upgrade the Wazirabad barrage in order to increase its strength and boost up the response time of barrage gates. The new barrage will be constructed with the latest technology having flood alarm systems for quick response during the rainy season, the statement said.

This will be a revolutionary step to stop flooding in nearby areas which will lead to safeguarding the property and lives of people, it added.

"The upgradation process of these barrages is the need of the hour. It is important to have the latest technology to regulate the barrage system. New barrage will help in improving ground water recharge and stabilise river water elevation to feed water treatment plants of the Delhi Jal Board," Jain said in the statement.

During monsoon up to 4-5 lakh million gallons of water flows all at once through these barrages. The reconstruction of these barrages' gates will be done to increase strength so that they can withstand high water pressure. "Every year the supply of drinking water is interrupted due to excess ammonia in the water released by Haryana. The water held in these newly constructed barrages will be used to handle the situation by quickly washing out the contaminants," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)