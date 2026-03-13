Delhi Court Orders CBI Probe Into MCD Over Tragic Drownings

In a significant development, a Delhi court has instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to delve deeper into the roles of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials concerning the deaths of three civil services aspirants at an unauthorized coaching center in Old Rajinder Nagar. The investigations aim to uncover potential dereliction of duty and corruption by the civic officials.

The directive came after Principal District and Sessions Judge Dinesh Bhatt entertained a protest petition from Dalvin Suresh, the father of one of the deceased. The court expressed concerns over the CBI's initial findings, particularly the absence of thorough scrutiny towards MCD's actions, which may have allowed violations in the use of the basement, risking young lives.

The judge criticized CBI's decision to only charge a junior engineer without addressing culpability among higher officials. The court's stance underscores the necessity of accountability at all levels within the MCD and highlights the systemic negligence that preceded the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)