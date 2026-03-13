Left Menu

Delhi Court Orders CBI Probe Into MCD Over Tragic Drownings

The Delhi court has ordered the CBI to further investigate MCD for potential negligence and corruption that led to three aspirants' deaths in a basement coaching center. Judge Dinesh Bhatt highlighted lapses in duty by civic officials. The directive follows a protest petition filed by a victim's father.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:03 IST
Delhi Court Orders CBI Probe Into MCD Over Tragic Drownings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Delhi court has instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to delve deeper into the roles of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials concerning the deaths of three civil services aspirants at an unauthorized coaching center in Old Rajinder Nagar. The investigations aim to uncover potential dereliction of duty and corruption by the civic officials.

The directive came after Principal District and Sessions Judge Dinesh Bhatt entertained a protest petition from Dalvin Suresh, the father of one of the deceased. The court expressed concerns over the CBI's initial findings, particularly the absence of thorough scrutiny towards MCD's actions, which may have allowed violations in the use of the basement, risking young lives.

The judge criticized CBI's decision to only charge a junior engineer without addressing culpability among higher officials. The court's stance underscores the necessity of accountability at all levels within the MCD and highlights the systemic negligence that preceded the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026