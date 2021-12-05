Emirati top security official to visit Tehran Monday - Nour News

The United Arab Emirates' top national security adviser, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, will visit Tehran on Monday, a news outlet affiliated with Iran's Supreme Security National Council said on Sunday.

Sheikh Tahnoon received an official invitation from the Council's Secretary General Ali Shamkhani and will discuss ways to expand bilateral ties with Tehran, Nour News said.

