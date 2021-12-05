Emirati top security official to visit Tehran Monday - Nour News
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-12-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 12:04 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates' top national security adviser, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, will visit Tehran on Monday, a news outlet affiliated with Iran's Supreme Security National Council said on Sunday.
Sheikh Tahnoon received an official invitation from the Council's Secretary General Ali Shamkhani and will discuss ways to expand bilateral ties with Tehran, Nour News said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- The United Arab Emirates'
- Council
- Tehran
- Ali Shamkhani
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US defense chief to vow to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain
Iranian Guards seize foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel - state media
Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel - Iranian media
Iran's Guards seize foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel - state media
Iran says 44 million fully vaccinated, half its population