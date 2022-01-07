White House says Russia talks will go on despite Kazakh situation
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 00:27 IST
Unrest in Kazakhstan will not affect plans for NATO's talks with Russian next week over Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.
The United States and its European allies are to hold three sets of talks involving the Russians next week starting with a meeting in Geneva.
