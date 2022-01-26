U.S. deployed F-15 fighter to Baltics on Wednesday - Lithuania
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 26-01-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 18:56 IST
American F-15 jets landed in an Estonian airbase on Wednesday, the Lithuanian Defence Ministry said, as the NATO transatlantic military alliance reinforces its eastern flank due to frictions with Russia over Ukraine.
Denmark has said it will deploy four F-16 fighter jets to a nearby Lithuanian airbase in Siauliai on Thursday.
