Two cops booked for attempting to extort money from woman in Mumbai
A case has been registered against three persons, including two police personnel, for allegedly attempting to extort money from a woman in the eastern suburb of Chembur here, police said on Friday. An FIR was registered on Thursday against assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Shalini Sharma, suspended inspector Anil Jadhav and one Raju Sontakke at Chembur police station, an official said. According to the complainant, who is in the business of event management, the accused had demanded money from her on February 24 last year, he said.
The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50 lakh from the complainant, the official said. The unit-6 of Mumbai police's crime branch investigated the complaint, following which a case has been registered under section 389 (putting person in fear of offence to commit extortion) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, he added. ACP Sharma, who was a senior inspector at the time of the offence, could not be contacted for a comment.
