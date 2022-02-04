Left Menu

Two cops booked for attempting to extort money from woman in Mumbai

A case has been registered against three persons, including two police personnel, for allegedly attempting to extort money from a woman in the eastern suburb of Chembur here, police said on Friday. An FIR was registered on Thursday against assistant commissioner of police ACP Shalini Sharma, suspended inspector Anil Jadhav and one Raju Sontakke at Chembur police station, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 15:27 IST
Two cops booked for attempting to extort money from woman in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against three persons, including two police personnel, for allegedly attempting to extort money from a woman in the eastern suburb of Chembur here, police said on Friday. An FIR was registered on Thursday against assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Shalini Sharma, suspended inspector Anil Jadhav and one Raju Sontakke at Chembur police station, an official said. According to the complainant, who is in the business of event management, the accused had demanded money from her on February 24 last year, he said.

The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50 lakh from the complainant, the official said. The unit-6 of Mumbai police's crime branch investigated the complaint, following which a case has been registered under section 389 (putting person in fear of offence to commit extortion) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, he added. ACP Sharma, who was a senior inspector at the time of the offence, could not be contacted for a comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022