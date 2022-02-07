Sri Lankan Independence Day celebrated

The Deputy High Commission of Sri Lanka here celebrated the 74th Independence Day of Sri Lanka recently.

The celebrations were held on February 4, an official release said.

''Hoisting the flag at the first Independence Day Celebration in his tenure, Dr D Venkateshwaran, the Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Chennai, said strengthening the bilateral relations between South Indian states and Sri Lanka will be considered as his prime duty.'' '' Further, he highlighted, due to prevailing pandemic situation in South India, the Mission was celebrating their Independence Day in a low key manner, only with the Mission staff and their family members,'' it added.

