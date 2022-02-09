Left Menu

President Kovind to visit Maharashtra, Telangana from Feb 10 to 14

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra and Telangana from February 10 to 14, a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said. On February 11, the president will inaugurate the new Darbar Hall at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. On February 12, Kovind will visit Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Ambadawe village in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 19:43 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra and Telangana from February 10 to 14, a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said. On February 11, the president will inaugurate the new Darbar Hall at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. On February 12, Kovind will visit Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Ambadawe village in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, the statement said. The president will grace the Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham and unveil the gold deity of Sri Ramanujacharyaji in Hyderabad on February 13. PTI AKV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

